More on PPV’s becoming dual branded after Wrestlemania

Feb 13, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

More on PPV’s becoming dual branded after WM

Wrestling Inc reports that Ticketmaster has sent an email to ticket holders for Backlash announcing that it is now a dual-brand event with both Smackdown and Raw stars.

Reasoning for this is citing “repetitive matches” and “so-so ticket sales”. This is according to WrestleVotes who has broken stories in the past, such as Neville’s WWE departure. The account notes that weekly TV will remain separated.


