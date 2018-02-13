More on PPV’s becoming dual branded after Wrestlemania

More on PPV’s becoming dual branded after WM

Wrestling Inc reports that Ticketmaster has sent an email to ticket holders for Backlash announcing that it is now a dual-brand event with both Smackdown and Raw stars.

Reasoning for this is citing “repetitive matches” and “so-so ticket sales”. This is according to WrestleVotes who has broken stories in the past, such as Neville’s WWE departure. The account notes that weekly TV will remain separated.





