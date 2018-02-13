Molly Holly: “It was Randy Savage’s idea to bring me on TV”

“It was Randy Savage’s idea to bring me on TV – he let Eric Bischoff know that I was going to be a part of his entourage. So, how it happened was, Randy told me that he wanted me to train his girlfriend, Stephanie, on how to do some wrestling moves. Stephanie and I then hit it off and became friends. She then told Macho Man, ‘Wow, this girl Nora, she has amazing moves! Do you think she can be part of our entourage on television?’ And Randy said, ‘Yep, that’s great.’ So, Randy had Stephanie’s stylist make me a sequined bodysuit, and Stephanie taught me how to rub on some fake tan and dye my hair platinum blonde, and she brought me backstage at WCW. Randy then said to Eric Bischoff that he was bringing me onstage with him at WCW. After that, it was pretty much it. Although, eventually, I did get a contract, it was kind of cool that Randy just had the power to do what he wanted on TV, and he wanted me to be a part of his group. And that was very flattering, and awesome.”





