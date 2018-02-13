LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 2/13

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with the standard video.

– We’re live from the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Core Graves and Byron Saxton.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin

We go right to the ring and out comes Dolph Ziggler for his SmackDown return. Baron Corbin’s music hits next but he doesn’t appear. The winner of this match will be added to the WWE Title match at Fastlane to make it a Fatal 4 Way. Ziggler and Greg Hamilton both look confused. The music hits again but Baron doesn’t show. The cameras go backstage and we see Corbin getting beat on by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. They walk away but Corbin attacks from behind. They beat Corbin down again. Owens says that’s 1 down and 1 to go. They walk off.

Ziggler watches from the ring as Sami and Owens come to the stage. Sami walks through the crowd while Owens walks down the ramp. Ziggler meets Sami in the crowd and starts brawling with him. Owens comes over and joins in. They beat Ziggler over to the ringside area and he tries to fight back but the numbers game catches up again. Sami drops Ziggler with a Helluva Kick at ringside. Sami and Owens stands tall until Corbin runs out and attacks them on the stage. They beat Corbin down again. Officials are out to try and restore order. Fans boo Sami and Owens as they stand over Corbin. We go to replays and then to a commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H’s Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho – NJPW Updates, More

(Visited 1 times, 17 visits today)