Ellsworth revealed who invited him into the locker room in WWE

“Bray Wyatt’s like, ‘Yeah, Ellsworth, stop dressing in that extra talent dressing room. I was wrestling AJ Styles for the world title and I was still dressing in the extra talent dressing room! I didn’t want to make anyone mad about walking into the WWE locker room. So Bray Wyatt was the one to say, ‘No, you’re with us now.’ He was the one. And I think when I got released, I texted him, ‘Hey man, you’re the one who did this for me and I won’t forget that.'”

source: Chris Jericho’s podcast

