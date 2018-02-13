Crews on the move to the main roster: “It is a lot different because never in my life have I been on the road that much”

“It is a lot different because never in my life have I been on the road that much. I worked independents before I got to WWE. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday we are in NXT in Orlando training and Thursday we are traveling on the road, but we are not traveling too far outside of Orlando so two hours maximum outside of Orlando. When you get to WWE, literally every week you are getting on a plane from state to state and city to city; literally four different cities and states. I believe it is different, especially when you are used to a certain structure with my training, eating, it took me a while to figure out a schedule. Packing my meals, bringing my food on the road, training every moment I get. It is almost like you have to plan accordingly otherwise you lose sleep, training time, you lose time to eat so you really have to stay focused and really plan out your day and stay organized.”

source: Planeta Wrestling

(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)