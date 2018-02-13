10 WWE executives receive big bonuses in Class A common stock for 2017 performances

WWE filed 10 Form 4 statements with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday detailing the bonuses of ten of its executives which were paid in Class A common stock.

Kevin Dunn was the biggest winner with 52,062 shares, followed by Stephanie McMahon with 46,963, Triple H with 43,145, Michelle Wilson with 42,770, George Barrios with 42,349, Michael Luisi with 28,398, Casey Collins with 23,622, Basil Devito Jr with 13,002, Blake Timothy Bilstad with 10,994, and Mark Kowal with 8,358.

Dunn, Wilson, and Barrios got just a fraction of what they received as a bonus for the year 2016, with each of them receiving over 230,000 shares.

