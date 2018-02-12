WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – February 11, 2018 – Oakland, California
1. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match
Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh) and Baron Corbin
2. Mojo Rawley defeated Tye Dillinger
3. The New Day defeated Mike Kanellis and Primo Colon
4. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Fatal Five-Way Match
Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya, Becky Lynch, Lana, and Carmella
5. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango
6. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler
7. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
