WWE Raw Live Event Results – February 11, 2018 – Fresno, California

1. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated The Revival, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas

3. Sasha Banks and Mickie James defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville (w/Paige)

-Elias came out to loud cheers, but then sang a song about Fresno and the people that live there and got booed.

4. Braun Strowman defeated Elias

5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley and Nia Jax

6. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated The Bar (via Disqualification)

7. Roman Reigns defeated John Cena

