LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 2/12

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up from San Jose with Michael Cole, Jonathan Coachman and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes John Cena.

Cena welcomes everyone and brings up the importance of the biggest show of the year as we see the WrestleMania 34 banner hanging high. Cena says WrestleMania can make a career, it can bring a Legend back from the dead and it can be the most important moment in the life of a WWE Superstar. Cena goes on about WrestleMania and says he must win the Elimination Chamber match in two weeks or for the first time in 15 years, he’s not sure if he has a road to WrestleMania. Cena mentions WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and goes on with the promo until the music interrupts. Out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

Miz says he will be the one main eventing WrestleMania and will be a dual champion. Miz and The Miztourage enter the ring now. Cena points out how a fan was laughing at Miz’s statement. Cena pokes at Miz for not standing a chance against Lesnar and says if the match does happen, it will be Miz’s last match. Cena and Miz go on trading shots before Miz brings up how he previously main evented WrestleMania against Cena. Fans chant “Cena sucks” now. Cena proposes Miz vs. Cena for tonight with the loser entering the Elimination Chamber first. Fans chant “yes!” now. Miz asks if Cena thinks he’s stupid. Dallas and Axel attack Cena out of nowhere and beat him down, dropping him with the double team as Miz looks on. Miz says he’s smarter than Cena and accepts the challenge. Miz calls for a referee but out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle instead.

Angle says this is not the way we’re going to start RAW. He likes Cena’s challenge and the stipulation. Angle calls for a referee and says the match is on. Angle ejects Axel and Dallas from ringside and says the match begins right now.

The Miz vs. John Cena

Miz immediately covers Cena for a close 2 count. Miz argues with the referee. Miz mounts Cena and unloads for another 2 count. We go to commercial.

