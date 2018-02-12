EC3 on his decision to leave Impact Wrestling

Feb 12, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

In an interview with Newsweek, EC3 commented on why he decided to leave Impact Wrestling

“My decision to leave Impact had nothing to with their business or finances and everything to do with me wanting to challenge myself to something new”

” Leaving Impact was a very difficult decision as I still had six months left on a very lucrative and talent friendly contract. Anthem lived up to that contract and always treated me with the utmost respect as a businessman and as a person. I wish them all the best”

