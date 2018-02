Bobby Roode talks about fan reactions to his entrance: “It’s pretty amazing”

“It’s pretty amazing. When I was breaking into the business in 1998, the music was huge. Stone Cold Steve Austin’s glass breaking, The Undertaker, D-Generation X, it’s part of what made those guys popular. It’s what the fans are reacting to. It’s part of the performance, from the curtain to the ring, it’s all part of it.”

source: LaCrosse Tribune

