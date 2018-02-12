AS I SEE IT 2/12: Wrestlemania weekend, indy style

It’s Wrestlemania season. While Vince McMahon et. al. will make sure someone in the sands of Saudi Arabia will know everything that’s going on for Wrestlemania, NXT Takeover, Axxess, etc.; every year I like to talk about the independent events that go on the region during Wrestlemania weekend.

Rule one: BRING MONEY. LOTS of money. How much depends on what you’re attending….but there is a ton to attend.

Rule two: If you need to know how to get around, there is an incredibly useful app (available on Google Play and the Apple App store. It’s also available via web at Moovitapp.com. As you’ll see below, some of the events are centrally located, and some aren’t, which will mean renting a car, or making some choices about what you’re going to do that weekend.

As always, there are two major indy conventions, WrestleCon 2018 and the WWN; as well as Ring of Honor’s annual Supercard of Honor event.

Wrestlecon 2018 takes place from April 5-8, with all convention events will be held at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, 500 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA. Wrestlecon information and tickets are available at Wrestlecon.com.

Major events altogether are centrally located with the WrestleCon Convention at the Sheraton. Then it’s 950 feet to the infamous Bourbon Street, 3/4 of a mile to the associared wrestling events at The Sugar Mill (1021 Convention Center Boulevard), a similar distance to WWE Axxess, only feet farther to WrestleMania at the Mercedes Benz Superdome, and a new more feet to the WWE Hall of Fame, NXT Takeover, RAW and Smackdown events at the Smoothie Center.

Friday, April 6 from 9:00 am-3:00 pm at the Sheraton, with over 200 wrestlers doing autographs/photos

Saturday, April 6 from 9:00 am-3:00 pm at the Sheraton, with over 200 wrestlers doing autographs/photos

Sunday, April 7 9:00 am to 10:30 am at the Sheraton is the Mania Moments Breakfast, followed by the last day of the convention with over 100 wrestlers, plus a “Countdown to Mania” from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Sheraton.

Then, there are the wrestling shows.

All the wrestling shows will be held at The Sugar Mill, 1021 Convention Center Boulevard, New Orleans, LA

Thursday 6:00 pm bell time – Wildkat Entertainment

Thursday 9:30 pm bell time – WrestleCon Supershow features PENTA OM, Rey Fenix, Will Ospreay, The Best Friends, Flamita, and Tennille Dashwood (Emma)

Friday 12 noon bell time – The Crash (Mexico) features PENTA OM, Rey Fenix, Will Ospreay

Friday 4:00 pm bell time – Revolution Pro (UK) featrures Minoru Suzuki, Rocky Romero

Friday 9:00 pm bell time – Impact Wrestling features the stars of Impact Wrestling

Saturday 11:00 am bell time – Pro Wrestling Revolver “Pancakes and Piledrivers” features PENTA OM/Rey Fenix vs. Teddy Hart/Jack Evans

Saturday 3:00 pm belltime – Combat Zone Wrestling features Will Ospreay, David Starr, Joey Ryan, Jeff Cobb, and Joey Janela

Saturday bell time starts 60 minutes after NXT finishes – House of Hardcore features Tommy Dreamer, Carlito, Billy Gunn, Willie Mack

Then, there is the WWN “More Than Mania” Convention. While the WWN Convention’s events are all in one location, that location is the Pontchartrain Civic Center, 4545 Williams Boulevard, suburban Kenner, LA. While there are a number of buses to the events from downtown New Orleans, these buses take as much as TWO HOURS to travel the distance (and that assumes weekday schedules). That’s not meant to discourage, as WWN’s shows all feature a ton of great talent and matches. It’s just that you’ll likely have to rent a car (or car pool) or make choices on whether you want to see certain events over others, and choose.

More Than Mania tickets and information are available at Morethanmania.com.

Thursday, April 5

Game Changer Wrestling/Matt Riddle’s Bloodsport, featuring Matt Riddle

EVOLVE 102: 8:00 pm bell time, featuring Daisuke Sekimoto/Munenori Sawa vs. Timothy Thatcher/WALTER main event

Beyond Wrestling: 11:55 pm belltime

Friday – April 6th

Progress Wrestling: 12 noon belltime, featuring Travis Banks, WALTER, Toni Storm, Will Ospreay, Jimmy Havoc, Mark Haskins

EVOLVE 103: 4:00 pm bell time, featuring co-mains Matt Riddle vs. Daisuke Sekimoto, WALTER vs. Darby Allin

WWN Supershow/MERCURY RISING 2018: 8:00 pm bell time, featuring co-mains Keith Lee defending against Daisuke Sekimoto, EVOLVE Championship Match of Zack Sabre Jr. defending against Munenori Sawa

Game Changer Wrestling/Joey Janela’s Spring Break 2 11:55 pm bell time, featuring The Great Sasuke vs. Joey Janela.

Saturday, April 7

Progress Wrestling: 12 noon bell time, featuring Travis Banks, WALTER, Toni Storm, Will Ospreay, Jimmy Havoc, Mark Haskins

SHIMMER WOMEN’S WRESTLING: 4:00 pm bell time, featuring SHIMMER Championship Match of Nicole Savoy defending against Mercedes Martinez and a Heart of SHIMMER Championship Match with Shazza McKenzie defending aganist Tessa Blanchard

WWN Style Battle 8:00 pm bell time, featuring a one night 8 man tournament, plus WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Nick Gage

Finally, there is Ring of Honor’s show, which is being held at yet another location, the UNO Lakefront Arena, 6801 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA with a 7:30 pm bell time. This location is also accessible by public transit, but is at least 45 minutes away by bus. The event will feature Ring of Honor’s stars, but will be known most for the first match between Cody Rhodes vs. Kenny Omega.

Until next time…

