WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – February 10, 2018 – Sacramento, California

1. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh) and Baron Corbin

2. Mojo Rawley defeated Tye Dillinger

3. The New Day defeated Primo Colon and Mike Kanellis

4. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Fatal Five-Way Match

Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch, Natalya, Lana, and Carmella

5. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango

6. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

7. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

-After the match, Owens cut a promo and put over Styles. Then, Owens shook Styles’ hand. Finally, Owens tried to attack Styles but Styles countered and laid Owens out with the Styles Clash.

