WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – February 10, 2018 – Sacramento, California

Feb 11, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match
Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh) and Baron Corbin

2. Mojo Rawley defeated Tye Dillinger

3. The New Day defeated Primo Colon and Mike Kanellis

4. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Fatal Five-Way Match
Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch, Natalya, Lana, and Carmella

5. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango

6. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

7. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
-After the match, Owens cut a promo and put over Styles. Then, Owens shook Styles’ hand. Finally, Owens tried to attack Styles but Styles countered and laid Owens out with the Styles Clash.

(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

2/8/18: Impact Wrestling conference call with Austin Aries

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal