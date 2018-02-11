WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – February 10, 2018 – Sacramento, California
1. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match
Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh) and Baron Corbin
2. Mojo Rawley defeated Tye Dillinger
3. The New Day defeated Primo Colon and Mike Kanellis
4. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Fatal Five-Way Match
Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch, Natalya, Lana, and Carmella
5. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango
6. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler
7. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
-After the match, Owens cut a promo and put over Styles. Then, Owens shook Styles’ hand. Finally, Owens tried to attack Styles but Styles countered and laid Owens out with the Styles Clash.