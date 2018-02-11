WWE Raw Live Event Results – February 10, 2018 – Calgary, Alberta, Canada

1. Finn Balor and Karl Anderson (w/Luke Gallows) defeated Curtis Axel and Bo Ballas

2. Hideo Itami defeated TJP

3. The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

4. Sasha Banks and Mickie James defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville (w/Paige)

-Elias came out and got a mixed reaction. He sang a song about how cold it was outside and how people were stupid to live in Calgary.

5. Braun Strowman defeated Elias

6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley and Nia Jax

7. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

8. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated The Bar (via Disqualification)

