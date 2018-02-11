ROH “Honor Reigns Supreme” Results – February 9, 2018 – Concord, North Carolina

1. Punishment Martinez defeated Flip Gordon

2. Kenny King defeated Shane Taylor

3. Non-Title Match

Silas Young (w/The Beer City Bruiser) defeated Josh Woods

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

So-Cal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) defeated Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon and Brent)

5. Mandy Leon and Tenille Dashwood defeated Stacy Shadows and Kelly Klein

6. Jay Lethal defeated Jonathan Gresham

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia, and TK O’Ryan) defeated Bullet Club (Cody, Marty Scurll, and Adam Page)

8. The Young Bucks defeated Best Friends (Chuckie T and Beretta)

