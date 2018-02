PROGRESS Chapter 63: Take Me Underground Results – February 11, 2018 – Manchester, England

1. Natural Progression Series V – First Round Match

Drew Parker defeated Spike Trivet

2. Toni Storm and Charlie Morgan defeated Chakara and Nina Samuels

3. Mark Andrews defeated Flash Morgan Webster

4. Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Tyler Bate

5. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Trent Seven) defeated Matt Riddle and David Starr

6. WALTER defeated Mark Davis

7. PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match

Jimmy Havoc and Mark Haskins defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) (c)

8. PROGRESS World Championship – 3-Way Match

Travis Banks (c) defeated TK Cooper and Chris Brookes

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)