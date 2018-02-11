Our condolences go out to Ruby Riot

Feb 11, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags: Ruby Riot
and what’s worse is Ruby had to work on SmackDown that night her grandmother died. her Grandma lived a long life. my thoughts, prayers and condolences goes out to Ruby and her family and everyone who knew her grandma.
