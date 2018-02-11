Jumanju becomes Dwayne Johnson’s #1 movie in domestic box office revenue

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson lost his #1 spot on the box office chart this weekend as his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle movie dropped to fourth place following three new releases according to BoxOfficeMojo.com. Jumanji still pulled in $9,825,000 for the weekend, sending its total domestic gross to $365,656,871. It has an additional $516,100,000 in foreign box office receipts for a worldwide total of $881,756,871. The movie has one last big market release and that will be Japan in April. Meanwhile, with this week’s receipts, Jumanji has officially become Dwayne Johnson’s biggest money-making movie, surpassing Furious 7.

(Visited 1 times, 37 visits today)