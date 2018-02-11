Hulk Hogan hopeful of being with his wrestling family “some day soon”

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair shared the same stage yesterday in a rare event together held at the Seminole Hard Rock Cafe in Tampa, Florida.

Prior to the event, the two Hall of Famers spoke with TMZ about what the future holds, especially for the Hulkster who is still somewhat banned from WWE ever since that video surfaced in 2015.

When asked when or if he will be coming back, Hulk was very optimistic about it. “For me, I’d love to change that last story that was told with the Hulk Hogan career. I’d love to get back in the fold, get back on the inside and correct a lot of stuff,” he said. “It has to be the perfect timing for both sides. We’re all on good terms. We’re all working towards the same goal. So hopefully, I’ll be able to be back with my wrestling family some day soon.”

He noted that he still has a lot of friends in WWE and exchanges texts on a regular basis, be it wrestlers or those in the office and they all know who the real Hulk Hogan is.

Meanwhile, Ric Flair, who was sitting next to him for the TMZ interview, said that they cannot wait till Hulk is welcomed back to the WWE family and explained the bond that the two have together. He said when he was hospitalized, Hulk hopped on a jet and was next to him in no time and the two have been friends through the good and bad days. He recounted how when his son died, he needed to borrow some money and within an hour, Hogan transferred a sum to him.

You can see the video below.





(Visited 1 times, 177 visits today)