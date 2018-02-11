Enzo Amore’s accuser is back

Philomena Sheahan, the woman publicly accused Eric Arndt, a.k.a. Enzo Amore, of rape on Twitter last month, and claims that Layla Shapiro (@toopoor_) and designer Tyler Grosso were involved, posted a video this weekend. She admits that her previous videos don’t put her in the best light and can see why no one believes her when she claimed she was raped.

Sheahan claims that she recently tried to attempt suicide by taking 16 times the amount of Trazadone, an antidepressant, as prescribed and says she’s been getting a lot of hate on social media. She goes on to say she’s been sexually assaulted four times in her life and wishes women who seek money and fame wouldn’t make up sexual assault allegations in order to get it because she wants for all woman who have actually been victims of sexual assault to “get their justice”.

Sheahan said that she is 12 days sober as of the time the video was recorded and is noe on new medication and has out of the mental hospital as of last Friday. “I’m f–ked in the head, but I don’t understand how someone [Arndt] can be so f–ked in the head and be so evil and malicious to do that to someone. Someone that they just met,” she said.

As the video begins to reach its closing moments, Sheahan states that she’s trying to change for the better and admits she has personality disorder. “I have borderline personality disorder,” she said. “I have six diagnoses: anorexia, anxiety, depression, bipolar, borderline personality disorder, PTSD. With all of those, I am constantly evolving and not, if that makes any sense. I am constantly changing. Like, I was a Trump supported a year ago. Ew. Two weeks ago I had no hope, two weeks ago I attempted suicide and now I’m here, far, far, away from where I was. Far, far away from my family. All for what?”

(The Spotlight)





