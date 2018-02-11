Drew McIntyre: “I saw being released as an opportunity”

“I saw being released as an opportunity, and thought ‘Right Drew here you go, you can either be miserable or really show the world what you can do. Take everything you’ve learned and apply it.’ I applied everything I learned and traveled across the world, became the busiest wrestler on the entire planet. I built my brand and during that time I grew up a lot, as a man, but I also learned a lot as a professional – how to be a main event guy, how to conduct myself in every possible way and apply everything I’d learned in WWE. And by the time ICW got to the level it got to, everywhere I went to got to a level that it didn’t need me anymore to keep growing. Everyone was ready, all the roster was ready, the company was ready and it was time for me to return home. So it was perfect timing and the perfect opportunity. And then I became NXT champion so it really worked out.”

source: sportbible.com

