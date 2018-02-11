CZW “NINETEEN” Results – February 10, 2018 – Sewell, New Jersey
1. Brandon Kirk defeated Joey Janela
2. 6-Man Scramble To Enter The #BOTB Tournament
Dan Barry defeated Alexander James, John Silver, Tyler Murphy, Alex Reynolds and Ace Austin
3. CZW Wired Championship Match
MJF (c) defeated Alex Colon
-After the match, Alex Colon was attacked by Mr. Claxton.
4. Ultraviolent Dog Collar Match
Ace Romero defeated Greg Excellent
-CZW Hall of Fame 2018
Larry Legend was inducted into the CZW Hall of Fame by Maven Bentley.
Well-wishers were BLK OUT (Ruckus and Robbie Mireno) and Chrissy Rivera.
5. Anthony Gangone defeated Joe Gacy
6. 30 person CZW World Heavyweight Title # 1 Contendership Battle Royal
Winner: MJF
-MJF hid under the ring for most of the match. He threw Penelope Ford over the top rope as the last person to secure a title match against the CZW Champion.
7. CZW Tag Team Championship Match
The REP (Dave McCall and Nate Carter) (c) defeated Angsty Ellis and Handsome Charlie
8. 6-Man Lucha Extrema
Rickey Shane Page and Lucha Brothers defeated Killer Cult (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, and Dave Crist)