CZW “NINETEEN” Results – February 10, 2018 – Sewell, New Jersey

1. Brandon Kirk defeated Joey Janela

2. 6-Man Scramble To Enter The #BOTB Tournament

Dan Barry defeated Alexander James, John Silver, Tyler Murphy, Alex Reynolds and Ace Austin

3. CZW Wired Championship Match

MJF (c) defeated Alex Colon

-After the match, Alex Colon was attacked by Mr. Claxton.

4. Ultraviolent Dog Collar Match

Ace Romero defeated Greg Excellent

-CZW Hall of Fame 2018

Larry Legend was inducted into the CZW Hall of Fame by Maven Bentley.

Well-wishers were BLK OUT (Ruckus and Robbie Mireno) and Chrissy Rivera.

5. Anthony Gangone defeated Joe Gacy

6. 30 person CZW World Heavyweight Title # 1 Contendership Battle Royal

Winner: MJF

-MJF hid under the ring for most of the match. He threw Penelope Ford over the top rope as the last person to secure a title match against the CZW Champion.

7. CZW Tag Team Championship Match

The REP (Dave McCall and Nate Carter) (c) defeated Angsty Ellis and Handsome Charlie

8. 6-Man Lucha Extrema

Rickey Shane Page and Lucha Brothers defeated Killer Cult (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, and Dave Crist)

