Combat Zone Wrestling 2/10 Voorhees, NJ “Nineteen” detailed results and notes

Combat Zone Wrestling returned last night to Voorhees, NJ, debuting at the Colossal Sports Academy/Nexxt Level Coliseum for Nineteen, CZW’s 19th anniversary show before a full house.

Results:

* 2018 Best of the Best competitor Brandon Kirk defeated Joey Janela by pinfall in a real surprise. As you’d expect, these two tore down the house. While I’m all for hot openers (ala many of the old NWA/WCW Clash of Champions), this could easily have been later in the show It deserved it.

* In the Best of the Best 17 qualifier, Dan Barry and Alex Reynolds defeated John Silver, the returning Alexander James, Ace Austin, and the debuting Tyler Murphy to qualify for 2018’s Best of The Best. Both apparently qualify for Best of The Best.

* CZW Wired champion MJF defeated Alex Colon by pinfall. Post-match, Colon was jumped by Mr. Claxton, who gave Alex Colon a tombstone onto a steel chair .

* In the Ultraviolent Dog Collar Match, Ace Romero defeated Greg Excellent (with Chrissy Rivera) by pinfall after after a Bossman Slam onto a barbed wire chair and thumbtacks. Post-match, Excellent handed Romero his ring jacket, as if to say, “OK, you’ve arrived”.

Maven Bentley inducted Larry Legend into the CZW Hall of Fame, telling about the evolution of CZW announcers over the years, including Dennis Shock and Nick Papagiorgio. Appearing during the induction for the first time in CZW for years was BLKOUT with Ruckus, Robby Mireno (along withChrissy Rivera) . Maven told a funny story on how Ruckus got Legend into CZW as ring announcer. It seemed like a big revelation to Zandig who, when Legend came in the first time asked Ruckus in a typical Zandig way “what was different about this guy”, was told by Ruckus (also in a typically Ruckus way) that Larry Legend was openly gay (ergo, the running CZW joke for years on the mike at shows by Larry Legend when reminding people that during intermission, the concession stands were open….with the mention of “juicy hot dogs” at the stands).

* Anthony Gangone​defeated Joe Gacy by pinfall after a knee strike. Post-match, another man in a F.E.A.R. mask came out and jumped Gagnone. He then took off the mask revealing himself as Blackwater beside Alex Reynolds, Dan Barry, and Gacy

* In Combat Zone Rumble, Maxwell Jacob Friedman won the CZW Rumble to get a opportunity at Rickey Shane Page’s CZW World Heavyweight Title, at Best of The Best seemingly robbing Penelope Ford​of a title shot, after hiding under the ring for the last half of the Rumble.

* The Rep, after challenging BLK OUT (who were there earlier for the Hall of Fame presentation) defeated Angsty Ellis and Handsome Charlie in a squash match

* In the 6-Man Lucha Extreme man event, RSP, Penta ZeroM and Rey Fenix defeated OI4K (Jake Crist, Dave Crist, and Sami Callihan), including an evil looking Penta Driver on Jake Crist; with RSP pinning Callihan after Canadian Destroyers and a chokebreaker.

NOTES:

Combat Zone Wrestling’s next show is “Greetings From Asbury Park” at the House of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ on Friday, February 23, Matches announced: for the CZW World Heavyweight Title Match, Rickey Shane Page vs. Matt Tremont; plus Dezmond Xavier vs. Jonathan Gresham, Anthony Gangone’s House of Gangone vs. Joe Gacy’s F.E.A.R, and John Silver vs. Alex Reynolds.

Combat Zone Wrestling will also be a part of WrestleCon during Wrestlemania weekend, with Welcome To The Combat Zone on April 7. Announced thus far as Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, David Starr, Joey Janela, Joey Ryan, and RSP.

Best of The Best is announced for April 14, location TBA. Future shows at The Coliseum await meetings with CZW management and the owners of the Nexxt Level Coliseum. Presumably at that point, the location for Best of The Best would be confirmed. Already announced: Brandon Kirk, ‘The Product’ David Starr, and

CZW handled last night’s event very well, despite the challenges of running a new venue, plus efforts of a rival promotion to interfere with the show (which may well have included one social media post speculating on how visas for foreign talent are obtained shortly after the CZW main event was announced, since deleted).

