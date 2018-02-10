wXw “Dead End XVII” Results – February 9, 2018 – Hamburg, Germany

Feb 10, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. wXw World Tag Team Championship Match
RINGKAMPF (WALTER and Timothy Thatcher) (c) defeated Jay FK (Francis Kaspin and Jay Skillet)

2. Hardcore Match
“Massive” Jurn Simmons defeated Mike Schwarz

3. wXw 16 Carat Gold Qualifier
Lucky Kid defeated Ivan Kiev

4. wXw Women’s Championship – 4-Way Dance
Toni Storm (c) defeated Session Moth Martina, Killer Kelly, and Veda Scott

5. wXw Shotgun Championship Match
Bobby Gunns (c) defeated Absolute Andy

6. wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship Match
John “Bad Bones” Klinger defeated Speedball Mike Bailey

