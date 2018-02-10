WWE reaches agreement to use Impact Wrestling footage of the Hardy Boyz

PWInsider has reported that WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling have reached a deal that will allow WWE to use some footage from the Hardy Boyz’ tenure in Impact Wrestling! Why you ask? WWE is planning on airing an upcoming episode of WWE 24 that will feature the Hardy Boyz return to WWE (rumored to air in March or April) and a DVD featuring the Hardy Boyz will air later this year. WWE may plan on using some footage from Jeff Hardy’s solo run in Impact Wrestling but for the most part, they want footage from the “Broken Universe” Matt started when he was in Impact Wrestling.

Thus is a huge deal because in the past, WWE used still pictures from Impact Wrestling on the WWE Network when it came to former Impact Wrestling employees like AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, and Samoa Joe. However, this will be the first time WWE uses actually videos from impact Wrestling. This deal benefits Impact Wrestling as well because to get WWE audience attention on their product.





