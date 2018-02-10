WWE Raw Live Event Results – February 9, 2018 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

Feb 10, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Finn Balor and Karl Anderson (w/Luke Gallows) defeated Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

2. Hideo Itami defeated TJP

3. Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Revival

4. Mickie James and Sasha Banks defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

5. Braun Strowman defeated Elias

6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley and Nia Jax

7. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

8. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated The Bar (via Disqualification)

