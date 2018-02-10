WWE NXT Live Event Results – February 9, 2018 – Daytona Beach, Florida

Feb 10, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. #1 Contender’s (NXT Championship) Battle Royal
Raul Mendoza won
-Mendoza will receive his title shot at the NXT Live Event on February 10, 2018 in Orlando, Florida.

2. The Street Profits defeated The Ealy Brothers

3. Dakota Kai defeated Reina Gonzalez

4. No Way Jose defeated Buddy Murphy

5. Boa defeated Chad Lail

6. Killian Dain defeated Babatunde Aiyegbusi

7. Shayna Baszler defeated Rhea Ripley

8. Non-Title Tag Team Match
Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly (w/Adam Cole) defeated Heavy Machinery

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

2/8/18: Impact Wrestling conference call with Austin Aries

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal