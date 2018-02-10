WWE NXT Live Event Results – February 9, 2018 – Daytona Beach, Florida

1. #1 Contender’s (NXT Championship) Battle Royal

Raul Mendoza won

-Mendoza will receive his title shot at the NXT Live Event on February 10, 2018 in Orlando, Florida.

2. The Street Profits defeated The Ealy Brothers

3. Dakota Kai defeated Reina Gonzalez

4. No Way Jose defeated Buddy Murphy

5. Boa defeated Chad Lail

6. Killian Dain defeated Babatunde Aiyegbusi

7. Shayna Baszler defeated Rhea Ripley

8. Non-Title Tag Team Match

Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly (w/Adam Cole) defeated Heavy Machinery

