WWE.com Mistakenly Spoils a Match Scheduled for this Monday’s Raw

Feb 10, 2018 - by Michael Riba

Someone at WWE uploaded a graphic for the men’s Elimination Chamber Match to WWE.com earlier today that depicted all six men that will be participating. The only problem is that only five men have qualified thus far. Twitter user @Its0nlyRachel uploaded the following picture:

Since the error, WWE has updated the picture on the Elimination Chamber page and it now features the “vacant” outline where Balor was located.

