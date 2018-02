One week post surgery and I’m feeling great. Thanks to @KaplanSportsUM @mikeletter and his great team for fixing me up…AGAIN😜. Big thanks to @wwe and I apologize to all my fans and thanks for the support. I’m anxious to get back! #SoonerThenYouThink #UnfinishedBuisness pic.twitter.com/z9eGWBfZay

— Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) February 10, 2018