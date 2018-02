NJPW “The New Beginning in Osaka” Results – February 10, 2018 – Osaka, Japan

1. Katsuya Kitamura 7 Match Trial Series – Match #6

Yuji Nagata defeated Katsuya Kitamura

2. Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado) defeated Roppongi 3K (YOH and SHO)

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Togi Makabe, Michael Elgin, KUSHIDA, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka, Taichi, and TAKA Michinoku)

-After the match, Togi Makabe demands a title match against Minoru Suzuki.

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

CHAOS (Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano) defeated Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Henare

-Rey Mysterio challenges Jushin Thunder Liger to a match in a video message.

5. Special Singles Match

BUSHI defeated Gedo

6. Special Singles Match

Tetsuya Naito defeated YOSHI-HASHI

-After the match, Taichi attacks Naito.

7. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match

Will Ospreay (c) defeated Hiromu Takahashi

8. NEVER Openweight Championship Match

Hirooki Goto (c) defeated EVIL

9. IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated SANADA

-After the match, Okada says he wants a match against Will Ospreay – Heavyweight Champion vs. Junior Heavyweight Champion.

(Visited 1 times, 21 visits today)