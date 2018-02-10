Chael Sonnon on Rousey: “Ronda’s getting all sorts of problems from the locker room at the WWE”

“Ronda’s getting all sorts of problems from the locker room at the WWE. Now she can deal with them, she’s a big girl, it’s going to go that way, but there should be. There should be when an outsider comes in and all of a sudden get that huge push. So, a cool thing to do if you’re an outsider that respects the business, you come in and you put somebody else over… But they are not going to do that. So now you gotta go in the back and explain to Charlotte and the rest of the girls that are packing their bags from airport to airport, making towns, getting taxis, why not? Well, why not is because I’m the boss, I write the check, and you do what I tell you to do. It’s as simple as that. This isn’t real.”

source: Wrestling Inc.

(Visited 1 times, 38 visits today)