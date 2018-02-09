Universal and Legendary win bidding war to secure Dwayne Johnson’s next movie

Deadline.com is reporting that Universal Pictures and Legendary won a bidding war to land the rights for Dwayne Johnson’s next movie titled Red Notice. This will be the second time that Universal, Legendary and Johnson will team up for a movie, with their first one being Skyscraper which will be released later this year. The movie is set to start production in 2019 with a release date in 2020. “Nearly every studio bid on the film, along with Netflix. It culminated in a team-up of Universal and Legendary, which already have a distribution relationship on Skyscraper. The deal is rich, including a $20 million payday against breakeven gross for Johnson. The film will cost upwards of $125 million to make, and another movie star has to be secured,” the Deadline report states. Red Notice is a globe-trotting heist thriller with two individuals in the leading roles and Deadline says that it is easily the biggest deal for a studio movie Hollywood has seen so far this year.

