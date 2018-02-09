Tyler Breeze explains why he’s never had a great singles run on the main roster

“It’s all about timing. It was one of those things when I was ready to get out of NXT. I proved my point there and there really wasn’t much more for me to do and it was time to go. Whether it’s coming up here and for doing what I was doing, you have to adapt. It’s a new environment and basically that is what I was doing the first little while. I was kind of comfortable in my NXT role and up here is not like that. You can’t make the quick transition over, you have to adapt to new opponents, new environment, new TV shows and I was kind of minding my footing. Even getting paired with Fandango for the first little while, we where struggling to find where our chemistry was and we finally clicked. Being paired with Fandango really helps out. I help him out, he helps me out, and I think we’ve really done something special with that.”

source: WWENEWS.eu

