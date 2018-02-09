The Rack Radio Show Podcast Talking The New Face of WWE

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries

*Miz New WWE Deal

*Who is in charge of 205 Live now?

*New WWE PC Trainer

*Mixed Match Challenge Review

And More!

We looked at the shift with in WWE, from being a Male Dominated Company to having a Female being the top star in the company and what it could mean for the future.

We gave you the Smackdown Throwdown, which included Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn, what the future holds for Daniel Bryan and more. We also gave you the NXT Rundown in which Lindsey was in attendance for.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack020818.mp3

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

