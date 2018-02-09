The Hurricane on the fan’s reaction at the Royal Rumble: “That reaction kind of caught me off guard”

“That reaction kind of caught me off guard. I had never worn that cape in WWE. That cape is kind of inspired by Randy Savage. I have it hooked to my wrist so that I have a full wing span. I planned to spin around in a full circle and let everybody see the whole cape and everything, but I couldn’t hear my music anymore. I heard ‘Stand back,’ and the crowd was so loud that I couldn’t hear my music. I thought they cut it off. In my mind, if they cut it off, that means I have to get my ass in the ring. So that’s why I cut my entrance short.”

source: Sporting News

