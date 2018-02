On Talk is Jericho James Ellsworth revealed what AJ Styles told him after he got released from WWE

“He sent be the sweetest text. It went something like this is not your fault. You did everything you were asked to do, you did it well. You and I made some memories together. Hold your head up high, you’ll be back, this is just for now. You’re a star in the business now”

