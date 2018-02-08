WWE revenues by business segment for Q4 2017

– Out of the nine main WWE business segments, six of them registered an increase compared to the prior year quarter while three saw a drop, including one of the biggest drivers. Those who did better than the prior year quarter include TV revenues which increased 10% to $75.3 million from $68.6 million; Network revenues – including WWE Network and PPV – increased 6% to $46.2 million from $43.7 million; Licensing was up to 11.3 million from $10.1 million; Digital Media revenues were $12.8 million compared to $8.5 million; WWEShop.com did $14.3 million versus $12.8 million in Q3 2017; and WWE Studios had $9.6 million in revenue compared to $2.4 million in the prior year quarter. Home entertainment, venue merchandise, and live events revenues were all down compared to Q3 2017. Live events revenues decreased to $35.2 million from $38.6 million; Home entertainment was way down to $900,000 from $4.2 million; and venue merchandise was down to $4.4 million from $4.9 million.

