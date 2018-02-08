WWE promotes George Barrios and Michelle Wilson

WWE today announced that Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Michelle Wilson and Chief Strategy and Financial Officer George Barrios have been promoted to Co-Presidents and appointed to the WWE’s Board of Directors. “The successful transformation of our business model has put us in a position to capitalize on all that the changing global media landscape has to offer,” said WWE Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon.. “I am confident that our executive management team, led by Michelle and George, will achieve continued success across key strategic initiatives and ensure our long-term growth.” Both individuals will continue to report directly to Vince McMahon. Their addition to the Board of Directors sends the total number of members to 11. They are the only WWE employees apart from Vince, Stephanie, and Triple H to be on the board. The rest of the board are executives from other high-profile companies in the United States.

