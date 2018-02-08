WWE Network ends Q4 with 1.47 million paying subscribers

WWE ended its fourth quarter of 2017 with a total of 1,547,000 subscribers to the WWE Network, of which 1,471,000 are paid while the rest are on a free 30-day trial. While that number is up 5% from the same quarter ending in 2016, the WWE Network has less subscribers than the last quarter. In Q3 2017, the Network had a total of 1,578,000 subscribers and 1,522,000 paying subscribers, which means there are 51,000 less subscribers paying for the Network up until December 31, 2017. There are 1,065,000 paid subscribers in the United States and an additional 406,000 paid international subscribers. The WWE Network had a year-to-date average of 1,533,000 subscribers. WWE added nearly 300 hours of original content to WWE Network programming and more than 2,400 hours of archival content. At the end of 2017, there was around 9,400 hours of footage available on the service.

(Visited 1 times, 9 visits today)