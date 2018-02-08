WWE confirms that Serena Deeb is now a coach at the Performance Center

WWE has hired Serena Deeb as the newest women’s coach at the WWE Performance Center on a full-time basis.

The name should be a familiar one as Deeb is a former WWE star who was part of CM Punk’s Straight Edge Society and recently participated in the Mae Young Classic tournament.

Deeb will join Sara Amato in teaching the up-and-coming female WWE Superstars and she hopes that one day she’ll be given her own class at the Performance Center.

The 31-year-old California native said that offer to join the Performance Center was presented to her around a year ago before the MYC tournament kicked off. “The tournament was the first stop on the tracks, and following that, I came back in a week in the fall for an official coaching tryout, and following that, it was pretty quickly offered,” she told WWE.COM.

