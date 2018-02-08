The New Day’s “Book of Booty” coming out in March

On March 13, St. Martin’s Griffin will publish The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be it, a book by WWE’s longest-running tag team champions The New Day. The Book of Booty tongue-in-cheek handbook will take a look at The New Day’s storyline world where fans will learn about the feel-good story of three underestimated Superstars, the facts of their stratospheric title reign, the power of the outfits and instruments of the New Day world, and much more. The preview of the book reads, “​Multi-time W . . . W . . . E! (WWE) TAG! TEAM! CHAMPIONS! The New Day want you to feel the power!! And now you can with The Book of Booty: Shake It.. Love It. Never Be It. From the purveyors of positivity themselves, each chapter of this handy guide will help you embrace the New Day way of life. Even if you’re feeling booty―and who (who?! who?! who?! who?! who?!) has never felt booty? ―you’ll be clapping, gyrating, and radiating positivity like the New Day themselves. By the time you finish this book, you’ll be a rainbow-gazing, trombone-playing, unicorn-loving soldier of positivity, ready to take on nefarious WWE tag teams with a smile on your face. Pro tip: Eat your Booty O’s every morning for added strength!”

