The King says he felt unprepared for the Royal Rumble

On his latest podcast, Jerry Lawler says he felt unprepared for the Royal Rumble:



“I had no list. I went into this thing so unprepared I honestly felt like they may have forgotten they called me to be at the Royal Rumble. I mean, I talked to some people, but nobody in charge. I didn’t speak to anybody in charge all day. I had finished the pre-show and had headed up to the Gorilla position when the Royal Rumble started, because as you know the Men’s Royal Rumble was on the third match, so I went and changed into my old King coat and crown and all of this stuff. I had went up there and started standing around and then the show started. Vince McMahon saw me and got up and shook my hand to ask me how I was and then he went and sat back down. Michael Cole was already out there. I just felt weird because we were getting closer to the time of the Royal Rumble but nobody told me anything. Then, I finally had gone to Billy Kidman because he’s the one who kind of runs the time of the show because the Royal Rumble was about to start and then they run a package. I went over to him to ask if I was supposed to be out there already and he looked over at the sheet and said, ‘Oh no; you are going to have your music and entrance.’ I let out a big sigh of relief. Then, little bit after that I went out. I hadn’t talked to anybody; I hadn’t talked to Michael Cole or Corey Graves about what to do or say about the show. I had no clue about anything on the order that was going to happen.”

