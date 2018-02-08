Ted DiBiase Jr. talks about his time in Legacy in WWE

“That was one of the best times of my life. I love those guys. I love Cody, he became like a brother to me and I am so excited for his success. He embodies the discipline and commitment it takes to be on top. It was hard for us growing up in the shadows of our fathers and trying to make a name for ourselves. There’s a lot of battles we had to face individually and being with him, he’d had a year on the road before I got there, he was just incredible with the way he brought me in. To partner and tag with him and have some of the runs that we did with DX, Randy and Legacy. I will treasure that for the rest of my life. Cody will go back to WWE and be a World Champion. He deserves everything he is getting. Randy is just Randy. He’s been a legend since day one and he is still a legend.”

source: WrestleZone Radio

