New Japan is pushing back their Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito program

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the planned New Japan match between Chris Jericho and Tetsuya Naito isn’t likely to happen at NJPW Long Beach show, Strong Style Evolved.

Tickets for the event are already sold out and the word is that NJPW is planning to push the match back a few months likely to Dominion at Osaka-jo Hall in June.

