Madison Rayne announced for Shimmer 100

Feb 8, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
Ashley Lane (aka Madison Rayne) will be a part of the SHIMMER 100 festivities on Saturday afternoon, April 7th (4pm bell time) in New Orleans! Tickets available at TicketFly.com.
A post shared by SHIMMER Women Athletes (@shimmerwomen) on Feb 8, 2018 at 7:20am PST
