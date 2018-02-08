Gargano: “I can’t say enough good things about Andrade “Cien” Almas”

“I can’t say enough good things about Andrade “Cien” Almas. I think for someone who worked with a mask his entire career to be in the spot he’s in and to be doing what he’s doing, I think he’s so talented. It’s funny cause we did wrestle a lot on that California tour and I think that was the first time we actually wrestled. The first couple of times we actually mixed it up together and in our time at NXT we were always looking forward to working together cause I knew how talented he was and are like-minded people. No matter if there’s 50 people or 10,000 people we always wanna go out there and kill it. So when you two guys like that willing to leave everything in the ring I think that makes the magic happen. It’s always a pleasure to get in the ring with him.”

source: X-Pac12360

