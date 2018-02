Emma: “I’m not a diva”

Emma talks about WWE’s failure to get her into a heel role:

“I wish I had more to say. I don’t know. I guess there was an idea to it, and they realized along the way that, that wasn’t me, that wasn’t for me at all. I mean I’m not a diva. I’m not like that at all. And I just wanted to wrestle.”

source: sportskeeda.com

