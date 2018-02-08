Deadspin speaks to the victim in Vince McMahon’s alleged sexual assault case

Deadspin spoke to a witness from Vince McMahon’s alleged sexual assault in 2006. William Robert Wells says the alleged victim “came in crying, and we knew it was Vince McMahon walking out, and she asked me if it would be fine if I came in the store until the cops came.” She asked him to grab a baseball bat. “I don’t know what a baseball bat’s gonna do to someone like this, but OK, I said I’ll bring one with me because hey, I’m only 17 years old at the time.”

No charges were ever filed against McMahon due to a lack of evidence.

(Visited 1 times, 70 visits today)