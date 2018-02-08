Bischoff on Rousey in WWE: “they’re going to have to be careful”

“I think given the time and the patience and acknowledging where Ronda has been the last 16-18 months of her life and figuring out how to create that character and that storyline in full acknowledgement of that history, I think that there’s a way to do it. But they’re going to have to be careful. How is she going to handle becoming a performer in a scripted environment? How is she going to learn and adapt to the challenges of telling a story using physical drama instead of going in and competing physically, because they’re two different worlds. Professional wrestling… is no different than a Broadway play except that in a Broadway play, actors are using dialogue to tell a story and establish their characters, while in WWE, they’re using a physical dialogue to tell their story and build their characters. That’s a very unique art, it really is. How quickly will Ronda adapt to that art? That remains to be seen. I wish her the best. She’s a beautiful young woman, she’s obviously talented, she’s an athlete. I really wish her the best, but if you go back and look at the last 16-18 months of her history and the baggage that she’s bringing with her – along with the notoriety that she got, she’s got great notoriety – but there’s some baggage there too. How that is all thrown into the big stew pot and how it’s all cooked and what other ingredients they add to it so that we can see how she comes out of that, I’m very excited to see how that evolves.”

source: WrestlingInc

