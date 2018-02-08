2/8/18: Impact Wrestling conference call with Austin Aries
Download MP3 (right click to save)
Austin Aries was on this week’s Impact Wrestling teleconference. Topics addressed included:
– Returning to the company and winning the Impact Wrestling title
– Why he returned now, and his contractual status with the company
– Being able to succeed and making a good income on the independent circuit
– The current state of professional wrestling
– Internet reports on his remaining WWE days
– Why he isn’t a fan of weight classes in wrestling
– Food education
– and more!
