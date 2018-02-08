2/8/18: Impact Wrestling conference call with Austin Aries

Feb 8, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Download MP3 (right click to save)

Austin Aries was on this week’s Impact Wrestling teleconference. Topics addressed included:

– Returning to the company and winning the Impact Wrestling title
– Why he returned now, and his contractual status with the company
– Being able to succeed and making a good income on the independent circuit
– The current state of professional wrestling
– Internet reports on his remaining WWE days
– Why he isn’t a fan of weight classes in wrestling
– Food education
– and more!

(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)

Post Category: Gerweck Report, Podcasts     Tags: , , , , , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

2/8/18: Impact Wrestling conference call with Austin Aries

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal