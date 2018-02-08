2/8/18: Impact Wrestling conference call with Austin Aries

Your browser does not support the audio element.

(right click to save)

Austin Aries was on this week’s Impact Wrestling teleconference. Topics addressed included:

– Returning to the company and winning the Impact Wrestling title

– Why he returned now, and his contractual status with the company

– Being able to succeed and making a good income on the independent circuit

– The current state of professional wrestling

– Internet reports on his remaining WWE days

– Why he isn’t a fan of weight classes in wrestling

– Food education

– and more!

(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)